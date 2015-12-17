* New IPO system to benefit local brokers
* Profits from backlog of IPOs seen at $820 mln
* More companies expected to list in China
* Two-year implementation longer than expected
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 17 China's landmark decision this
month to implement a U.S.-style registration system for stock
listings will boost revenues at local banks and brokers and lure
more companies to the stock market, analysts said.
Under official proposals unveiled by the State Council on
Dec. 9, issuers and underwriters will have leeway to choose the
pricing and timing of initial public offerings (IPOs), decisions
currently made by the regulator.
Investors will also no longer be required to set money aside
in an escrow account ahead of listings.
The new system, to be approved by the National People's
Congress later this month, will take up to two years to be
implemented, a time frame that analysts said was longer than
initially expected but that would ensure a smooth transition.
"It's going to make the whole IPO process a lot smoother
because you don't have to wait for the approval," said Paul Lau,
partner and head of the capital markets advisory group at KPMG
China.
"It'll be more focused on financial disclosure and
compliance with listing requirements and let the market decide
when the IPO should happen."
Nearly 690 companies have filed to go public in China and
were waiting for approval for IPOs, the latest regulatory
filings showed, more than the sum of all new listings in China
between 2011 and 2014.
The move will eventually unblock such backlogs, boosting
annualized profits at Chinese securities firm by 5.3 billion
yuan ($820.4 million), according to estimates from broker GF
Securities.
Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets and BOCOM International
said domestic players such as GF Securities
and Huatai Securities would be likely
winners from the easier IPO regulations because of their focus
on medium- and small-sized issuers.
Large brokers such as Haitong Securities
would also benefit due to their sizeable investment
banking businesses and balance sheets.
Hong Kong will also indirectly gain as Chinese companies are
expected to continue to do secondary listings on its stock
exchange to access international capital, analysts said.
SLOWLY BUT SURELY
Chinese IPOs were on track to raise the second-largest
amount of funds ever this year when the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) suspended listing approvals in
mid-June amid a stock market rout.
New listings totaled $24.7 billion so far this year, with
$1.3 billion trickling in since late November when the approval
of deals resumed, Thomson Reuters data show. Companies raised
$13.2 billion in Chinese IPOs in 2014.
Broker Everbright Securities leads the IPO
league table in China, which is dominated by local firms such as
CITIC Securities, Ping An Securities and Guosen
Securities.
Brokers had initially expected the changes to the IPO system
to come into effect by the first half of next year, but even if
the rules are approved this month, they would still have to be
put under public consultation, taking as long as 12 months
before they are implemented, Daiwa Securities said in a note.
Jonathan Ha, chief executive of Shanghai-based markets
research firm Red Pulse, said the timeline would benefit
companies in the long-term.
"The two year timeline...was indeed a bit of a
disappointment," he said. "That being said, the fact that the
process will take longer does demonstrate that policy makers
seek to ensure a smooth transition, and that all testing is done
thoroughly prior to launch. Slowly but surely."
($1 = 6.4600 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Price and Daria Hsu; Editing
by Lisa Jucca and Miral Fahmy)