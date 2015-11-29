BEIJING Nov 29 Chinese brokerages currently
under scrutiny from the country's securities regulator are being
investigated for suspected rule breaches related to the signing
of margin trading contracts, they said in separate filings on
Sunday.
Shares in Shanghai sank more than 5 percent on Friday, the
biggest drop since the summer rout, after brokerages announced
that they were under investigation by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission.
China's biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities
, said on Sunday that the investigation was
looking into possible violations of rules on margin trading
contracts with clients, adding that the company is operating
normally during the probe.
Smaller rivals China Haitong Securities
and Guosen Securities issued similar statements.
China Haitong Securities' statement on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it would continue to comply
fully with its disclosure obligations.
After the stock market slump began in mid-June, Beijing
launched a massive and unprecedented rescue effort and began
cracking down on insider trading and short-selling, which it
said were partly to blame for market volatility.
Haitong, along with Guotai Junan Securities, is
also being probed by anti-corruption investigators, the official
Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Zeng Xiangjin; Additional
reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by David Goodman)