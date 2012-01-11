* CITIC slashes proprietary business in Beijing

* China's biggest broker by assets shuts Shanghai department

* Four securities firms post over 40 pct slump in net profit (Recast lead with CITIC Sec move to downsize proprietary business)

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 CITIC Securities Co has slashed its proprietary businesses amid trading losses, local media reported on Wednesday, as Chinese brokerages brace themselves for a dismal earnings season ahead.

CITIC Securities, China's biggest brokerage by assets, downsized its proprietary business department in Beijing to eight people from roughly 40 and shut a similar department in Shanghai, with the move prompted by an accumulated paper loss of 3 billion yuan ($475 million) last year, business magazine Caixin reported, citing unidentified sources.

Also on Wednesday, four Chinese securities firms including GF Securities and Southwest Securities published preliminary data that suggested a more than 40 percent slump in their 2010 net profits, foreshadowing a dismal earnings season for China's struggling brokerage industry.

GF Securities, the first Chinese brokerage to publish preliminary earnings data, said profit last year slumped 48.8 percent due to market sluggishness and cut-throat competition.

Meanwhile, three other brokerages -- Southwest Securities, Industrial Securities Co and China Merchants Securities, reported in separate statements a monthly net loss in December.

That means the companies' full-year 2010 profit fell by more than 40 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

Chinese securities firms, which derive most of their revenues from brokerage commissions, suffered last year as a 22 percent drop in the benchmark stock index put many investors on the sidelines, causing a slump in trading volume. Turnover in 2011 was the worst since the global financial crisis of 2008.

They were also hit by lower returns from propriety trading, as well as reduced fee revenues from underwriting businesses due to a shrinking IPO market.

GF Securities, China's second-biggest brokerage by market value after CITIC Securities, said that earnings last year fell to 2 billion yuan ($316.71 million) from 4 billion yuan a year earlier, as revenue slumped 42 percent.

Southwest Securities, Industrial Securities and China Merchants Securities posted falls in net profit last year of 67 percent, 47 percent and 43 percent, respectively, Reuters calculations based on their monthly operating figures showed.

The data comes a day after Sealand Securities Co , another brokerage, forecast its 2010 profit may have dropped 76-86 percent due to the weak local stock market. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)