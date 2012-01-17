SHANGHAI Jan 17 Chinese securities firms earned total net profits of 39.4 billion yuan in 2011, according to figures released Monday by the Securities Association of China, a 49 percent decline from the 77.6 billion yuan net profit reported for 2010.

Securities firms, which rely on brokerage commissions for most of their revenue, were hit hard by sharply declining trading volumes and a 22 percent drop in the benchmark stock index in 2011.

Turnover in 2011 was the lowest since the global financial crisis pummelled equity markets in 2008.

Reduced underwriting fees due to a smaller IPO market and weaker returns from proprietary trading also hit profits.

China's biggest brokerage by assets, CITIC Securities , bucked the industry trend, however, posting an 11.1 percent rise in net profit in 2011. . (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)