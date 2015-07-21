* Listed China brokers' H1 profits jump by 358 pct on avg

* Full-yr profit growth to moderate to 87.5 pct - Starmine data

* Brokers called upon by China to support slumping stock mkt

By Shu Zhang and Elzio Barreto

BEIJING/HONG KONG, July 21 China's stock market turmoil will slow profit growth at mainland brokerages for the rest of this year and the next, after their first-half earnings outpaced the whole of last year on the back of what had seemed like an unstoppable market rally.

Profits for China's 22 publicly-listed stock brokers, including CITIC Securities, GF Securities and Guotai Junan Securities, soared nearly five-fold on average in the first half from a year earlier, according to the Securities Association of China (SAC), as higher trading volumes boosted fees and commissions.

That is expected to moderate. Profits for China's listed stock brokers on average are set to rise 87.5 percent this year and by about 28 percent in 2016, according to StarMine Professional estimates.

A healthy stock broking industry has become important for the Chinese government, which this month called upon 21 of its biggest securities firms to support a plunging stock market after more than $3 trillion of investor wealth was wiped away in a three-week rout that started in mid-June.

"Most of the securities firms' profits will decline or be adversely affected in the next two quarters," said Xingyu Chen, an analyst at Phillip Securities in Shanghai.

Many Chinese brokerages have released preliminary results for the first half. The combined profits of China's 125 securities firms reached 153.2 billion yuan ($24.7 billion) over that period, SAC figures showed, with only nine making a loss.

In comparison, the brokers earned a cumulative 96.6 billion yuan profit for all of 2014.

EARNINGS HEADWINDS

The trigger for the profit jump was the start of a stock trading link between Shanghai and Hong Kong late last year, which drew hordes of domestic retail investors to equity markets. Volumes surged further as international investors followed suit.

The key CSI300 index more than doubled to a seven-year high by mid-June, clocking the best performance by a major global stock market over what period. But it subsequently lost as much as a third of its value in the market turmoil that has forced the government to offer emergency support measures.

"Looking into (second half), we see potential earnings headwinds from market volatility, decline of trading velocity, and margin finance balance, which has been taking place in early July," Goldman Sachs said in a July 8 report.

The blistering first-half results and the recent slump in shares of the brokerages mean analysts covering brokers, including CITIC, Haitong Securities and China Galaxy , have mostly maintained "buy" ratings on the shares, according to StarMine Professional. ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)