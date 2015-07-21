* Listed China brokers' H1 profits jump by 358 pct on avg
* Full-yr profit growth to moderate to 87.5 pct - Starmine
* Brokers called upon by China to support slumping stock mkt
By Shu Zhang and Elzio Barreto
BEIJING/HONG KONG, July 21 China's stock market
turmoil will slow profit growth at mainland brokerages for the
rest of this year and the next, after their first-half earnings
outpaced the whole of last year on the back of what had seemed
like an unstoppable market rally.
Profits for China's 22 publicly-listed stock brokers,
including CITIC Securities, GF Securities
and Guotai Junan Securities, soared nearly five-fold
on average in the first half from a year earlier, according to
the Securities Association of China (SAC), as higher trading
volumes boosted fees and commissions.
That is expected to moderate. Profits for China's listed
stock brokers on average are set to rise 87.5 percent this year
and by about 28 percent in 2016, according to StarMine
Professional estimates.
A healthy stock broking industry has become important for
the Chinese government, which this month called upon 21 of its
biggest securities firms to support a plunging stock market
after more than $3 trillion of investor wealth was wiped away in
a three-week rout that started in mid-June.
"Most of the securities firms' profits will decline or be
adversely affected in the next two quarters," said Xingyu Chen,
an analyst at Phillip Securities in Shanghai.
Many Chinese brokerages have released preliminary results
for the first half. The combined profits of China's 125
securities firms reached 153.2 billion yuan ($24.7 billion) over
that period, SAC figures showed, with only nine making a loss.
In comparison, the brokers earned a cumulative 96.6 billion
yuan profit for all of 2014.
EARNINGS HEADWINDS
The trigger for the profit jump was the start of a stock
trading link between Shanghai and Hong Kong late last year,
which drew hordes of domestic retail investors to equity
markets. Volumes surged further as international investors
followed suit.
The key CSI300 index more than doubled to a
seven-year high by mid-June, clocking the best performance by a
major global stock market over what period. But it subsequently
lost as much as a third of its value in the market turmoil that
has forced the government to offer emergency support measures.
"Looking into (second half), we see potential earnings
headwinds from market volatility, decline of trading velocity,
and margin finance balance, which has been taking place in early
July," Goldman Sachs said in a July 8 report.
The blistering first-half results and the recent slump in
shares of the brokerages mean analysts covering brokers,
including CITIC, Haitong Securities and China Galaxy
, have mostly maintained "buy" ratings on the shares,
according to StarMine Professional.
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)