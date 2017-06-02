* Expects to complete construction next year -sources
* Will be years behind original target date
* To provide feedstock for Chinese operations
* Will also churn out fuel, competing with regional
suppliers
By Chen Aizhu and Jessica Jaganathan
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 2 Privately-run Chinese
company Hengyi Group expects to start operating a $3.4 billion
refinery in resource-rich Brunei in 2019 after completing
building work in October next year, two industry executives
briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Hengyi had previously delayed the start up of the 160,000
barrels-per-day facility in Southeast Asia from an initial 2015
target, partly blaming delays in local infrastructure.
East China-based Hengyi, a leading manufacturer of synthetic
fibre, declined to comment this week, while the Brunei
government did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The company in March signed off on the final investment for
the $3.445 billion refinery at Pulau Muara Besar island in
Brunei, the largest of its kind run outside China by a private
Chinese firm.
The facility will primarily provide feedstock for Hengyi's
massive Chinese production of pure terephthalic acid, or PTA, an
intermediate for making polyester. But it will also churn out
fuel, competing with supply from the region's oil hub,
Singapore.
That comes as new refineries are also due to come online in
Vietnam and Malaysia.
"There's already an oversupply so any delay is good. Nghi
Son (in Vietnam) is coming up in 2018 and the Refinery and
Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project (by
Malaysia's Petronas) is in 2019," said Nevyn Nah of Energy
Aspects.
Hengyi agreed in 2012 with Royal Dutch Shell, long
active in exploring for oil and gas in the kingdom, to supply
the refinery with crude oil over a 15-year term.
It was unclear if that deal remained valid. Shell said it
would not comment on commercial matters.
One of the two industry sources said Hengyi may explore a
swap deal with Shell, with the major supplying some crude in
return for refined products.
China's Lanzhou LS Heavy Equipment Co Ltd has been
contracted to build key production units at the refinery
including a 1.5 million tonne per year aromatics facility and a
2.2 million tpy hydrocracking unit.
Kunlun Construction and Engineering Corp, a unit of state
energy group China National Petroleum Corp, has previously said
it won a deal in late 2016 to build a 15-million-barrel tank
farm at the development.
Started as a small sock-weaving factory in 1994, Hengyi
recorded 79.4 billion yuan ($11.68 billion) sales revenue in
2015.
($1 = 6.8005 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing and Jessica Jaganathan in
Singapore; Additional reporting by Mark Tay and Seng Li Peng in
Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)