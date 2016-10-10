Rescue workers search at the site where residential buildings collapsed in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 10, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

BEIJING At least 17 people were killed after residential buildings collapsed in the eastern Chinese coastal city of Wenzhou on Monday and rescuers were looking for survivors, state news agency Xinhua said.

As of 7 p.m. or 1100 GMT, only six survivors had been pulled from the debris, Xinhua quoted the district government as saying. It was unknown how many people were in the buildings when the accident happened.

Xinhua did not give a cause for the pre-dawn collapse in Wenzhou's Lucheng industrial district in Zhejiang province and said that investigations were still going on.

The collapsed buildings were built by villagers and five adjacent houses built in the 1970s remain standing, though rescuers are demolishing them to avoid secondary disasters, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Reuters TV and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Catherine Evans)