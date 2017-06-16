BEIJING, June 16 Privately-run CEFC China Energy
has won a license to supply marine bunker fuel off the east
coast of China to vessels on international voyages, CEFC
officials said on Friday.
CEFC was granted a license by the Zhoushan Free Trade Zone
to supply bunker fuel from bonded storage to vessels that call
at the Zhoushan area, according to two CEFC officials.
The Zhoushan Free Trade Zone is in the coastal province of
Zhejiang and is a new free trade zone the Chinese government
approved earlier this year to boost commodities trade.
Chinese media yicai.com reported last week that three other
companies including Zhejiang Energy Group, Jiangsu CNPC & Tafo
Petroleum Corp and a unit of privately run Herun Group were also
given licenses.
Those permits bring the total number of tax-bonded bunker
licenses in the country to nine.
Transactions from bonded tanks are exempted from taxes.
"CEFC has rented tanks in Zhoushan and also barges to start
the new business," said one senior CEFC source.
A CEFC spokesperson confirmed the new license.
The new permit allows CEFC to expand its China oil business
which has until now largely focused on operating its 17.6
million-barrel storage facility in the southern island province
of Hainan.
Before the new permits from Zhoushan, only five companies
have the licenses for bonded bunker, four of which are state oil
firms and one independent, Brightoil Petroleum.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Roslan Khasawneh and
Mark Tay in SINGAPORE; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)