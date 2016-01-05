N.Korean missile landed in Sea of Japan after flying 30 min -Japan's Suga
TOKYO, May 14 A ballistic missile launched by North Korea flew 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.
BEIJING Jan 5 Chinese police have launched a manhunt for an arsonist suspected of starting a bus fire that killed 14 people and injured 32 others on Tuesday, state media reported.
Bus fires are not uncommon in China, where regulators have blamed some recent blazes on flawed auto design. In 2013, a bus fire blamed on a suicidal man killed 47 in the coastal city of Xiamen.
Flames engulfed the bus in front of a furniture store in the northern region of Ningxia after 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The bus was in the region's Helan county.
Police are searching for Ma Yongping, the suspected arsonist, looking in particular for the three cars he owns, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Police are still investigating and state media did not mention any possible motives. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Michael Perry)
SEOUL, May 14 A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 700 kilometers (430 miles), South Korea's military said.