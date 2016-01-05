N.Korean missile landed in Sea of Japan after flying 30 min -Japan's Suga
TOKYO, May 14 A ballistic missile launched by North Korea flew 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.
BEIJING Jan 5 Chinese police arrested a man suspected of starting a bus fire on Tuesday that killed 17 people, state media reported.
Bus fires are not uncommon in China, where regulators have blamed some recent blazes on flawed auto design. In 2013, a bus fire blamed on a suicidal man killed 47 in the coastal city of Xiamen.
Flames engulfed the bus in front of a furniture store in the northern region of Ningxia. Thirty-two people were injured.
Police "surrounded and seized" the suspected arsonist after launching a manhunt, the official People's Daily said via its microblog.
Police in the country of Helan were investigating the blaze. State media did not mention any possible motives. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)
SEOUL, May 14 A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 700 kilometers (430 miles), South Korea's military said.