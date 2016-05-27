BEIJING May 27 A giant bus capable of carrying 1,200 people and gliding on a track over the top of cars has been slated for testing in China next year as the world's most populous country attempts to tackle traffic trouble.

A full sized model of the tunnel-like vehicle, which is expected to be wider than two lanes of traffic, is planned for August with testing scheduled to start in the second half of 2017.

Mock-ups of the vehicle, known in Chinese as the "bus-way", went on display in Beijing this month. A similar project was proposed in 2010 but was never completed. (Reporting by Mengchen Li; Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)