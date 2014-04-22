By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, April 22
BEIJING, April 22 Multinational firms are
planning to invest less in China because of market access
barriers and slowing growth in the world's second-largest
economy, a U.S. business lobby said on Tuesday.
China's economy expanded 7.4 percent year-on-year in the
January-March quarter, its slowest pace in 18 months.
Concerns over market access and slower growth are greater
this year than they were in the past, the American Chamber of
Commerce in China said in it annual report on the business
climate in China.
"We refer to market access barriers as one of the primary
reasons for lowered investment," Chamber Chairman Greg Gilligan
told reporters at a briefing on the report.
"With slower growth, our member companies do not reflect
less need for investment, but perhaps less need for investment
based on the old economic model that was more reliant on exports
and infrastructure spending," Gilligan said.
At a plenum meeting of the Communist Party last November,
China announced ambitious reforms that signalled the shift of
China's economy from infrastructure- and export-fuelled growth
towards a slower, more balanced and sustained expansion.
The annual report, which the Chamber uses to lobby both the
Chinese and U.S. governments, placed industrial policies that
support Chinese state-owned enterprises atop the list of
complaints.
"State-owned enterprises have increased their control over
certain sectors of the economy in recent years, and government
support for SOEs was overwhelmingly citied by AmCham China
member companies as the most negative industrial policy, being
chosen more frequently than all the other options combined," the
Chamber said in the report.
The United States has a massive trade deficit with China,
which maintains a tight grip on state-owned businesses.
The report also said that 40 percent of the lobby's member
firms felt they were targeted by Chinese media, increasing
perceptions that foreign investment is becoming less welcome.
Other concerns included fear of retribution if companies
defend their interests through the Chinese legal system, and the
report noted moderate or low progress on a host of perennial
issues, from government procurement to intellectual property
rights protection.
Despite the deep-seeded worries over market access, the
Chamber was optimistic about renewed negotiations on a
U.S.-China bilateral investment treaty.
The world's two biggest economies agreed in July to restart
stalled talks on the investment treaty. Previously, Beijing had
agreed to negotiations only if certain Chinese industries,
especially in its service sector, were exempt.
Tim Stratford, a co-chair on the Chamber's legal committee
and a former U.S. trade negotiator, said the Chinese
government's commitment to return to talks reflected "a lot of
study."
"It was not a casual undertaking on their part. Given all
the work that has gone into these negotiations already and given
the momentum behind them ... we are feeling optimistic that the
negotiations will be successful," Stratford said.
"It's hard to say how long that will take, but it is not
something that will be done in a few months," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Gallagher)