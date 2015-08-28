NEW YORK Aug 28 China's demand for luxury cars
used to move in one direction - up. Now, the prospect of a
sustained slump in Chinese demand, prompted by sharp declines in
Chinese equity markets and a devaluation of the yuan, has global
auto manufacturers scrambling to find new markets to sell goods.
German car makers are reviewing how many vehicles to send to
China or the U.S., and U.S. dealers say they expect to get more
Mercedes, Audi and BMW sport utility vehicles to sell as a
result. A longer term slump could prompt automakers to export
more vehicles from Chinese factories or absorb the short-term
cost of production cuts, analysts said.
Most global automakers have significant manufacturing
operations in China they want to keep running. Industry
executives say China is still a growth market over the long
haul, even if the pace of growth slows.
To offset the sharp slowdown in the growth of overall sales,
vehicle manufacturers in China are pushing sales of sport
utility vehicles that typically generate more profit per
vehicle.
"The real winners in the first half are the Chinese
manufacturers, in that very small cheap SUV-type segment. We
need to understand that and adapt," said Linda Jackson, head of
Peugeot SA's Citroen brand.
Before the market declines and the currency devaluation,
demand for SUVs was strong in both China and the U.S., creating
a tug of war over vehicles between U.S. and Chinese dealers for
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz brand, BMW AG
and Volkswagen AG's Audi brand. As Chinese
demand weakens, that should mean more German-brand SUVs will be
shipped to the U.S.
"Competitive pressure in the U.S. has intensified," BMW's
Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said earlier this
month. "Because of the stronger dollar, many manufacturers are
allocating units from China or other emerging markets, to the
United States."
BMW expects to sell more redesigned X3 compact sport utility
vehicles in both China and the U.S. during the remainder of this
year, as production ramps up at its factory in Spartanburg,
S.C., BMW's global sales and marketing chief, Ian Robertson,
told Reuters in an interview Wednesday. Robertson said BMW sales
in China are still growing, but at a 2 percent rate, about half
the rate anticipated earlier this year.
"We're still tracking at very high monthly numbers compared
to every other market," he said.
Daimler said "reallocations due to market fluctuations are,
to a certain degree, a normal process," and added in a statement
Friday that the company "will closely monitor the developments
of the Chinese market and the stock exchange in order to react
quickly if necessary."
A prolonged slowdown in vehicle demand could lead more
manufacturers to export vehicles from China, said James Chao,
Shanghai-based Asia-Pacific managing director at industry
consultant IHS Automotive. General Motors Co is considering
exporting Buicks from China. [ID: nL1N10T1F3] Other Chinese
producers, such as steel makers, are already moving to step up
exports to take advantage of the cheaper yuan. [ID: nNrm9wLZHp]
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd, BMW's joint
venture partner in China, said in a recent filing that exports
of vehicles is currently under review, UBS analyst Philippe
Houchois noted in a report last week.
