BEIJING Feb 18 China is to lower requirements for registering new businesses and simplify procedures in a move aimed at promoting a more market-oriented economy, according to a new plan approved by the State Council, China's cabinet, on Tuesday.

The rules do away with the need for minimum registered capital for limited liability companies and joint-stock companies and also make registration of business venues easier.

Annual inspections on registered companies will be replaced by annual reports and the goverment will also develop an online registration system.

The government said the plan was part of its reform of government functions, one of the goals agreed during key economic meetings late last year. The changes would "build fair, open and transparent market regulations and protect innovation", said the plan, published on the central government's website.

The changes do not apply to 27 categories of businesses however, including commercial banks, financial leasing companies, securities firms, futures companies, fund management companies and micro-credit companies. (Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Nick Macfie)