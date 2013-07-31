By Lavinia Mo
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 1 Dai Yintao, 21, is the only son
of the millionaire owner of Chinese real estate, pharmaceutical
and mining companies. He has no interest in taking over his
father's business, opting instead to work on a building site in
Guiyang in Guizhou province, arriving each day in a Porsche.
"I work here because I don't want to take money from my
father," Dai says. "Freedom means everything."
As China's first-generation entrepreneurs hit retirement
age, more than 3 million private businesses will have to deal
with succession issues in the next 3-8 years, according to data
from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
This is not unique to China, of course, but it poses
particular risks in a country where there are few professional
managers, and families are reluctant to hire outsiders anyway
for fear they will take control of the business. Domestic
acquisitions and private equity involvement are also rare,
giving first-generation owners fewer exit options.
Wealth research firm Wealth-X estimates the value of China's
first-generation entrepreneurial businesses at $611 billion, so
any succession crisis could severely dent a key growth engine of
the world's second-biggest economy.
"If all companies in a country experience a succession
problem in the same time period, that could pose a systemic risk
to the country," said Joseph Fan, finance professor at the
Chinese University of Hong Kong, who has studied the issue.
"Succession issues poorly managed could hurt the national
economy."
BETTER OPPORTUNITIES
Most mainland Chinese couples have only one child, and many
of those have been educated overseas and now have little
interest in taking over the family business, preferring other -
potentially more glamorous - career opportunities.
"The next generation often sees opportunities that are
better than coming back to the family business, so continuity is
one of the issues," said Roger King, director of the Tanoto
Center for Asian Family Business and Entrepreneurship Studies at
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
Han Lulu, 29, who studied fashion in Canada and Italy,
wasn't initially interested in getting involved in her father's
Shanghai restaurant chain, but realised she could put her skills
to work in the food business - designing plates.
"Only in the past two years, I began to think that food and
fashion are both tied to lifestyle, so I felt less detached from
the food business," said Han, who graduated from the Istituto
Marangoni in Milan. However, she said she's still not ready to
take over the family firm, which employs more than 500 people at
seven restaurants.
GENERATIONAL SHIFT
China's sweeping economic reforms over the past three
decades have triggered huge social and economic change, offering
today's generation opportunities that were not open to their
parents.
"The changes in society ... between the first and second
generation in terms of values and lifestyles, are very
dramatic," said Jean Lee, director of the Kaifeng Family
Heritage Center at the Chinese European International Business
School. "In traditional industries, many companies may face the
challenge of closing now because no one wants to take over."
Family-run firms are crucial to China's economy, making up
nearly 40 percent of the 762 listed private firms in the A-share
market. In places such as the southeastern manufacturing belt of
Zhejiang province, home to the city of Wenzhou, these businesses
churn out everything from shoes and t-shirts to spectacles and
cigarette lighters.
China has more than 10 million private companies that
account for about 60 percent of gross domestic product. At the
end of 2011, more than 80 percent of private firms were
classified as family businesses, according to the All-China
Federation of Industry and Commerce.
That importance to China's economy means the generational
handover of family businesses will be closely watched by
investors and politicians. A chief concern among academics is
that professional management will not be an option for some
time.
"China's professional market is also first generation.
There's no mature market for professional managers and no proper
incentive system to recruit, retain, promote and compensate
provisional managers," said Fan at the Chinese University of
Hong Kong.
For now, Liu Fang is among the luckier ones. Her son, Gong
Chen, took over the family's Fangzi Beauty Salon business, which
has 56 salons across China, after working there for eight years
when he returned from studying in London.
"In the beginning, I just wanted to help my parents, but
later a sense of responsibility grew inside me," he said.