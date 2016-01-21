SHANGHAI Jan 21 U.S. firms in China see
near-term risks from rising costs, slowing growth and stronger
local rivals, though most are still upping investment and remain
hopeful over longer-term prospects in the world's second-largest
economy.
An annual survey released by the American Chamber of
Commerce in Shanghai on Thursday found that over 80 percent of
the 406 companies that responded said they planned to increase
investment this year, albeit at a slower pace than before.
Global business leaders, central bankers and investors have
their eyes glued on China for signs of where its economy is
headed after posting in 2015 its weakest annual growth in a
quarter of a century.
"The moderation of the economy is part of the landscape. We
continue to believe very strongly that over the mid- to
long-term China still represents tremendous growth potential,"
Matt Tsien, the China head of General Motors Co said at a
separate event on Thursday to open a Cadillac plant in Shanghai.
GM, the biggest automaker in China by sales last year, is
sticking to its plans to add more capacity in the world's
largest auto market and has not made any special adjustments to
its workforce, Tsien added.
"We believe that by localising and bringing products that
are right for this market at the right price point, we're going
to able to gain market share over the years."
Another survey by a separate, Beijing-based U.S. chamber on
Wednesday said it expected China's growth this year to reach
6.25 percent or less.
The Shanghai chamber's report showed revenue growth in 2015
of its members hit its lowest level since the financial crisis
in 2009, with 61 percent of firms saying revenue grew last year,
down from 75 percent in 2014.
"Most manufacturing sectors are experiencing margin squeeze,
that is just the truth," said Cecilia Ho, the chamber's vice
president who is also the Asia President of U.S. paper firm
International Paper Co, adding that these sectors were
also facing serious issues of overcapacity.
Over 70 percent also said volatility of China's currency,
the renminbi, was a risk over the "short-term".
