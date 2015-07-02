SHANGHAI, July 2 As many as 12 China-listed firms on Thursday said their major shareholders or top managers have recently increased holdings in the companies, in a show of confidence in a stock market that has lost one-fifth of its value over the past two weeks.

Adding to the sentiment was an announcement the same day from TCL Corp stating the consumer electronics maker would buy back shares over the next two years to "stabilise investor expectations" and protect shareholder interest.

The moves contrast sharply with just a couple of months ago, when stakeholders sold shares to profit while ample liquidity pushed both the Shanghai and Shenzhen benchmark stock indexes to multi-year highs.

But China's two main markets have spent the past two weeks in decline as a government crackdown on leveraged share trading triggered selling. Earlier this week, the securities regulator said it would punish shareholders and executives who sell stock ahead of compulsory holding periods.

In a filing on Thursday, Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said major shareholder and senior manager Zhu Lin bought 224,100 shares of the Shanghai-listed company on Wednesday for 5.6 million yuan ($902,847.19) - part of a plan to buy up to 1 million shares over the next three months.

The purchase was based on Zhu's "confidence in the company's future and recognition of the firm's value and growth potential," said Zhejiang, whose shares were trading nearly 40 percent lower than their June 9 peak.

Similar announcements came from companies including hotel operator Lawton Development Co Ltd, Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co Ltd, and power meter maker Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co Ltd.

At TCL, its buyback plan would involve initially spending up to 795 million yuan on shares trading at a maximum of 10.05 yuan each, nearly double Wednesday's closing price of 5.24 yuan.

"Fluctuation in share prices may have a negative impact on investors' returns," TCL said. The buyback scheme would "send a signal of confidence, and help stabilize share prices and protect investor interest." ($1 = 6.2026 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)