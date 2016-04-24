BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
HONG KONG, April 24 Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group said on Sunday it had agreed to buy a stake in state-owned property company Calxon Group for 3.6 billion yuan ($553.8 million).
The country's second-largest property developer by sales is buying 52.78 percent of Calxon for 3.79 yuan per share in a deal to be settled through internal resources, Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
In March, Evergrande reported a 9 percent fall in 2015 core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, but nevertheless beat analyst estimates with the help of record home sales.
($1 = 6.5004 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; editing by Jason Neely)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget