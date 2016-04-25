(Adds analyst comment, other details)
* Evergrande agrees to buy 52.78 pct of Calxon for 3.6 bln
yuan
* Deal could pave way for a Shenzhen backdoor listing -
analysts
* Dalian Wanda undergoing privatization to list in Shanghai
HONG KONG, April 24 Evergrande Real Estate Group
said it had agreed to buy a stake in Shenzhen-listed
property firm Calxon Group for 3.6 billion yuan
($553.8 million), a move that could pave the way for a backdoor
listing on the mainland.
Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers are increasingly eyeing
onshore listings as domestic funding costs fall. Mainland-listed
firms also command higher valuations than those in Hong Kong,
helped by a large pool of retail investors.
China's second-largest property developer by sales has
agreed to buy 52.78 percent of state-owned Calxon Group for 3.79
yuan per share in a deal to be settled through internal
resources, Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock
exchange on Sunday.
"Many companies would want to go back to the A-share market
now because liquidity and valuation in Hong Kong are not as
good," said Nomura analyst Jeffrey Gao.
Evergrande declined to comment on the possibility of a
listing in Shenzhen.
An index tracking dual-listed companies shows
mainland listings trade at an average 34 percent premium to the
same company listed in Hong Kong.
Shares of Evergrande jumped 4 percent by midday,
outperforming a 0.6 percent decline in the broader market
.
The stock has however lost 13.3 percent so far this year,
compared with a 2.6 percent loss in the Hang Seng Index.
In March, Evergrande reported a 9 percent fall in 2015 core
profit, which excludes revaluation gains, but beat analyst
estimates with the help of record home sales.
Evergrande's stake purchase followed a delisting proposal by
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties announced late last
month.
Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang
Jianlin, is taking its Hong Kong-listed arm private just 15
months after its stock market debut.
($1 = 6.5004 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Clare Jim; Editing by
Jason Neely and Ryan Woo)