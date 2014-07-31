TORONTO, July 31 Canada's top research body has
taken steps to tighten security on its computer network, it said
on Thursday, days after the government accused state-backed
Chinese hackers of breaking into the system.
Canada has declined to give details of the attack on the
National Research Council, which works with firms such as
aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc, but it took
the unprecedented step of pinning the blame on China.
The research body did not say on Thursday what data, if any,
had been compromised but said it had isolated its "information
holdings" and redesigned its security protocols.
It also plans to build a new technology infrastructure to
help guard against "the risk of future cyber threats of this
nature."
"Creating a new, secure IT infrastructure within the
broader government of Canada network could take approximately
one year," it said in the statement on its website.
Beijing on Thursday accused Canada of making irresponsible
accusations lacking any credible evidence.
