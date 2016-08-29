OTTAWA Aug 29 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau visits Beijing this week seeking deeper ties with China
but a dispute over canola exports, government divisions over
China policy and the case of a detained citizen look set to
limit his gains.
China welcomed last year's election victory by Trudeau's
Liberals, recalling with fondness that his father Pierre Trudeau
was prime minister when Canada formally established relations
with Beijing in 1970.
But nostalgia will only go so far as the two sides discuss
contentious issues.
China, the world's second largest economy, is expected to
try to sell Trudeau, who left for China on Monday, on a free
trade treaty similar to the pacts Beijing has sealed with
Australia and New Zealand.
But there is no near-term chance of agreement, a senior
Canadian government official told reporters last week.
"We're looking to deepen trade with China, though no
decision has been made on any kind of formal free trade
agreement at this point," the official said.
Well-placed sources said last month there were major
divisions inside Ottawa as to how much Canada should open its
markets and economy to China. One person directly involved in
the matter said this was still the case.
"The government is effectively paralyzed over its China
policy," the source said.
The two nations are also arguing about shipments of Canadian
canola, with tougher Chinese inspection standards due to come
into force on Sept. 1 that threaten C$2 billion ($1.5 billion)
in annual exports.
Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said last week that
relations between the two nations could not deepen until the
matter was resolved.
Trudeau, who officials said would raise the matter, says
Canada wants more foreign investment while ensuring Canadian
firms enjoy access to Chinese markets.
"These are the interests that we are going to be strongly
and carefully balancing as we engage with the economic
powerhouse that is China," he told reporters on Friday.
While in Beijing, Trudeau will sign a number of unspecified
"high value commercial agreements," said the senior government
official, who gave no details.
The two sides are set to announce annual high-level
meetings, said another government source, describing this as an
important symbolic gesture.
In a statement, China's embassy in Ottawa said "we expect
the two sides can reach more consensus in the areas of political
contacts, trade and economic cooperation."
Trudeau also said he would raise China's human rights
record, an issue of great sensitivity in Beijing.
Although Ottawa is pressing the case of Canadian citizen
Kevin Garratt, who was indicted in China on charges of spying
and stealing state secrets earlier this year, the second
government source said there was no sign he would be released
soon.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
