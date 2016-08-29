(Adds poll showing most Canadians oppose Chinese state
investment)
OTTAWA Aug 29 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau will visit Beijing this week seeking deeper ties with
China but a trade dispute, government divisions over China
policy and the case of a detained citizen could limit his gains.
China welcomed last year's election victory by Trudeau's
Liberals, recalling fondly that his father Pierre Trudeau was
prime minister when Canada formally established relations with
Beijing in 1970.
But nostalgia will only go so far in discussions over
contentious issues after Trudeau arrives in Beijing on Tuesday
at noon (2000 GMT) in one of his biggest foreign policy tests so
far.
China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to
try to sell Trudeau, who left for China on Monday, on a free
trade treaty similar to the pacts Beijing has sealed with
Australia and New Zealand.
But there is no near-term chance of agreement, a senior
Canadian government official told reporters last week.
"We're looking to deepen trade with China, though no
decision has been made on any kind of formal free trade
agreement at this point," the official said.
Well-placed sources said last month there were divisions
inside Ottawa as to how much Canada should open its markets and
economy to China. One person directly involved in the matter
said this was still the case.
"The government is effectively paralyzed over its China
policy," the source said.
Officials say they also need to take into account Canadians'
hesitation about closer links with China.
A poll for the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada think-tank
released on Monday showed that while 46 percent of Canadians
supported a free trade treaty with China, only 11 percent backed
investment by Chinese state-owned enterprises.
The two nations are arguing about shipments of Canadian
canola, with tougher Chinese inspection standards due to come
into force on Sept. 1 that threaten C$2 billion ($1.5 billion)
in annual exports.
Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland says bilateral ties cannot
deepen until the matter is resolved.
Trudeau, who officials said would raise the matter, says
Canada wants more foreign investment while ensuring firms enjoy
access to Chinese markets.
"These are the interests that we are going to be strongly
and carefully balancing as we engage with the economic
powerhouse that is China," he said on Friday.
The two sides are set to announce annual high-level
meetings, said another government source.
In a statement, China's embassy in Ottawa said "we expect
the two sides can reach more consensus in the areas of political
contacts, trade and economic cooperation."
Trudeau also says he will raise human rights, an issue of
great sensitivity in Beijing.
Although Ottawa is pressing the case of Canadian citizen
Kevin Garratt, who was indicted on charges of spying and
stealing state secrets earlier this year, the second government
source said there was no sign he would be released soon.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
