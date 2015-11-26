(Adds Falun Gong practitioner, quotes from Lin in Hong Kong,
By Tyrone Siu
HONG KONG Nov 26 Canada's China-born Miss World
contestant was stopped in Hong Kong on Thursday and denied
permission to board a flight to the beauty pageant finals in
China, a move she said was punishment for speaking out against
human rights abuses in the country.
Anastasia Lin, a 25-year-old Toronto actress who was crowned
Miss World Canada in May, was unable to obtain a visa in advance
of her arrival for the contest finals this week in Sanya, on the
southern Chinese resort island of Hainan.
But she said she attempted to enter the country anyway based
on a rule that allows Canadian citizens to obtain a landing visa
upon arrival in Sanya.
Lin, who is a practitioner of Falun Gong, a religious group
that says it is repressed in China, told reporters at Hong
Kong's international airport that she was prevented from
boarding a Dragonair flight to Sanya. She said there has been no
response from the Chinese authorities so far.
"There's no comment from the Chinese embassy ... so I
realize that's the tactics they're using, they just want to let
it die down," said Lin, who was wheeling a silver suitcase and
dressed in a long brown trench coat.
"It's very difficult to stand up for what you believe in,"
she said, adding: "I need to figure out what to do next."
Lin testified at a U.S. congressional hearing on religious
persecution in China in July. In her testimony, she said she
wanted to "speak for those in China that are beaten, burned and
electrocuted for holding to their beliefs", according to the
text of her statement on the Congressional-Executive Commission
on China's website.
Lin said this month that her father had been harassed by
Chinese officials after she spoke out about human rights abuses
in the communist country.
Asked about Lin's case, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman
Hong Lei said he had "no information to provide" about her case.
He did not elaborate.
The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said that Lin was not welcome
in China, a Canadian newspaper reported on Wednesday.
"China does not allow any persona non grata to come to
China," Yundong Yang, an embassy spokesman, told the Globe and
Mail. "I simply do not understand why some people pay special
attention to this matter and have raised it repeatedly."
Miss World pageant organizers said in an email they had no
information as to why a visa was not granted to Lin, but said
she may be offered a place in the 2016 Miss World contest.
