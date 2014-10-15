(Adds quotes, background, details)
GENEVA Oct 15 Canada filed a complaint at the
World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday to challenge Chinese
anti-dumping duties on dissolving pulp, a cellulosic material
used to produce rayon.
Canada says China broke WTO rules when it imposed duties in
November 2013 and April 2014, the WTO said in a statement.
Shannon Gutoskie, spokeswoman for Canada's Minister of
International Trade Ed Fast, said the measures were "unfounded
and discriminatory" and disadvantaged Canadian exporters.
China is Canada's top foreign market for dissolving pulp,
importing more than $300 million in each of the past three
years, according to a global trade database maintained by the
International Trade Center, a U.N.-WTO joint venture.
Almost half of Canada's 750,000 tonne production of the
material went to China last year.
If the issue is not resolved within 60 days, Canada could
escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to adjudicate.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Additional reporting by Randall Palmer
in Ottawa; Editing by Louise Ireland)