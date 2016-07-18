By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 18
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 18 Canada's agriculture
minister said on Monday that he is hopeful of striking an
agreement with China before it toughens its shipping standard
for Canadian canola.
China's quarantine authority, AQSIQ, told the Canadian
government in February that it would impose a stricter standard
for foreign material in canola shipments starting April 1. It
later postponed the move to Sept. 1.
"There have been some difficulties but we truly hope and
feel that we'll have an appropriate solution," Agriculture
Minister Lawrence MacAulay said in Winnipeg, adding that
Canada's trade department was closer to the situation than his
officials.
"It's vitally important to the country and vitally important
that we establish regulations that are adhered to. I think we
will come to an agreement that will satisfy both (countries),
hopefully."
A tougher Chinese canola shipping standard would raise costs
and risk for Canadian exporters, who include Richardson
International, Viterra Inc and Cargill Ltd
, for selling canola to Canada's biggest export
market for the oilseed.
A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Ottawa could not be
immediately reached.
The new standard will allow no more than 1 percent foreign
material, such as straw and other plant seeds, per shipment,
compared with the current maximum of 2.5 percent.
Some traders in both countries have said they believe
China's main motivation for the new standard is a need to slow
imports due to large domestic rapeseed oil stocks. However,
China has since 2009 raised concerns about possible transmission
of blackleg disease, caused by a fungus that Beijing now fears
could be transmitted through foreign material in crops.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Chris Reese)