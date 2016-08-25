(Adds background on other China crop disputes)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Aug 25 A dispute over C$2 billion ($1.55
billion) worth of Canadian canola exports to China intensified
on Thursday when Beijing criticized Ottawa's insistence that
bilateral relations could not improve until the matter is
settled.
The situation threatens to mar Canadian Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau's visit to China next week.
"We oppose linking a concrete issue of bilateral trade with
China-Canada relations," the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said by
email.
Canada, the world's biggest canola exporter, wants China,
its top export market for the oilseed, to drop plans to toughen
inspection standards on Sept 1. The crop is used mainly to
produce vegetable oil.
China says the tougher standard on foreign material is
needed to protect against crop disease.
"The quarantine of canola is merely a technical issue that
should be solved properly through consultations by relevant
competent departments," said the embassy.
The mission issued its statement after Canadian Trade
Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday that "we cannot
take the next step in our relationship with China" until the
issue had been resolved.
Freeland called Chinese Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng late
on Wednesday to convey Canada's concerns, but her intervention
did not produce an immediate breakthrough.
"They agreed to continue working closely and to remain
personally focused on a solution," said Freeland's spokesman,
Alex Lawrence. Asked about the embassy statement, he said
Freeland had nothing to add.
China imports 3 million to 4 million tonnes of Canadian
canola seed annually.
"If one of your biggest customers isn't there to buy from
you, in combination with (big) canola production, prices are
going to have to come down," said Tony Tryhuk, manager of
commodity trading at RBC Dominion Securities.
ICE Canada canola futures for November delivery fell
1.7 percent on Thursday.
China has raised concerns for years that blackleg disease
could spread from canola into Chinese rapeseed, another name for
the oilseed.
Traders suggest China's real reason for a higher standard is
its ample domestic rapeseed oil stocks, similar to other
disputes.
China effectively halted imports of U.S. corn and corn
products for more than a year beginning in late 2013 as the
country rejected shipments of an unapproved biotech variety.
Traders speculated that the spat was tied to China's domestic
grain surplus.
Similarly, some traders believe a recent antidumping dispute
raised by China over U.S. distillers' grains is aimed at
supporting China's ethanol industry.
($1=$1.29 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Karl Plume
in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Alan Crosby and Bill Rigby)