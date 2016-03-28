(Adds Canadian government comment, price data)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada and China
are in talks about Beijing's plans to toughen its standard on
Canadian canola imports, an industry official said on Monday,
just days before the change takes effect.
China's quarantine authority, AQSIQ, notified the Canadian
Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) last month that it would allow no
more than 1 percent of foreign material, such as straw and seeds
from other plants, in canola shipments starting April 1. The
current limit is 2.5 percent.
Exporters have said the new standard by Canada's biggest
canola export market, arising from a dispute about a harmful
fungus, would be difficult and costly to meet.
"There are active negotiations underway," said Patti Miller,
president of the Canola Council of Canada, an industry group
whose directors include farmers as well as exporters and
processors Cargill Ltd, Richardson International,
Viterra Inc , Bunge Ltd and Archer Daniels
Midland Co.
"Both government and industry would like to have a permanent
resolution. The focus of the negotiation is how we get there."
Miller, speaking by email, said she could not comment on
specifics. Ottawa is leading negotiations for Canada, with the
council's input, she said.
The Western Producer newspaper reported on Thursday that
China may delay implementation, citing Canadian industry
sources.
CFIA spokeswoman Maria Kubacki confirmed the Canadian and
Chinese governments are in talks, but said it was premature to
comment on possible outcomes.
Canada is the world's biggest producer and exporter of
canola, also called rapeseed, which is used mainly to produce
vegetable oil.
Blackleg disease, caused by a fungus common in Canada, can
significantly reduce crop yields, and China has raised concerns
since 2009 about the risk of it spreading to the country through
imports. Some traders in both countries said the real issue
behind the new standard was that China had ample stocks of
rapeseed oil and wanted to slow imports.
A spokesman at the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa could not
comment.
ICE Canada canola futures lost 8 percent after China
notified Canada of the pending change on Feb. 23. They bottomed
out on March 2 and since have recovered the losses. They climbed
0.8 percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Alan Crosby)