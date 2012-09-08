XIAMEN, China, Sept 8 Further widening the trading band for China's yuan is a policy option that the central bank may adopt in the future, a senior official from the People's Bank of China said on Saturday, giving no timeframe.

Guo Jianwei, deputy director of the PBOC's monetary policy department, also said he did not see a risk of a massive capital outflow from China.

Monthly foreign exchange purchases have grown at a slower pace in recent past months, fuelling concern about capital outflows, with the Chinese economy slowing and the yuan exchange rate weaker.