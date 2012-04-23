BEIJING, April 23 Chinese police have detained
45 people, arrested nine and seized more than 77 million
capsules tainted with chromium in China's latest product safety
scandal, which has aroused widespread public concern despite
repeated pledges to get tough.
The government said the companies involved sold gel capsules
made with industrial gelatin, which contains a far higher
chromium content than the edible gelatin they should have used.
In a statement issued late on Sunday, the Ministry of Public
Security said they had also shut down 80 illegal production
lines after a week of inspections centred on Zhejiang, Hebei and
Jiangxi provinces.
"The ministry is paying top level attention to the case of
excess chromium in capsules of medical use, and is dispatching
investigation teams on a daily basis," it said in the statement
carried on its website (www.mps.gov.cn).
The ministry "is pushing with all its strength for speedy
investigations and speedy resolutions", the statement said.
The ministry did not provide details on who it had detained
or arrested, nor what charges they might face.
While there have been no reports of deaths or sickness
caused by taking the contaminated capsules, long-term exposure
to chromium can cause serious organ damage.
China has been beset by food and drug safety scandals over
the past few years.
In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000
became ill from powdered milk laced with melamine, an industrial
chemical added to low quality or diluted milk to fool inspectors
by giving misleadingly high readings for protein levels.
While the government has repeatedly vowed to crack down,
tackling the issue has not been helped by China's confused and
still developing regulatory environment.
"They are treated as neither food nor drugs. Related
authorities have limited knowledge about how capsules would
affect people's health," Wang Chengdong at the China University
of Political Science and Law told the official China Daily on
Monday.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)