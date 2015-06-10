BEIJING, June 10 The latest auction on China's largest carbon market in Guangdong province sold little more than 10 percent of the permits on offer on Wednesday, with companies able to buy allowances more cheaply on the secondary market due to an economic downturn.

The local carbon bourse, the China Emissions Exchange, said it sold 315,000 permits at a minimum bidding price of 40 yuan in its last quarterly auction of the compliance year, during which companies must buy permits to cover their carbon emissions.

Some 3 million permits were on sale, a large share of the 7 million supplied during this compliance year, which is due to end next Saturday.

Only two local companies participated in the auction, according to the exchange, with the impending deadline doing little to raise the appetite for more than 200 companies covered by the Guangdong market.

"It is an expected result -- the available permits trading on the market are much cheaper," said a market player who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media.

The closing price on the secondary market stands at just 17.7 yuan, down from a high of 71 yuan last June.

Daily trading volumes have mostly been low in Guangdong, with the economic downturn leading to a surplus of permits.

However, trading picked up this week, with 266,000 permits changing hands in the last three days -- 20 times last week's volumes.

Huaneng Power International Corporation a state-owned power supplier covered by the Guangdong carbon market, signed a swap contract to change 10 percent of its permits issued in Guangdong for eligible offset credits offered by Anglo-Dutch energy company Shell in China on Wednesday, according to the traders involved in the deal.

A total of 900,000 offset credits have been traded so far in Guangdong. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Mark Potter)