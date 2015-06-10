BEIJING, June 10 The latest auction on China's
largest carbon market in Guangdong province sold little more
than 10 percent of the permits on offer on Wednesday, with
companies able to buy allowances more cheaply on the secondary
market due to an economic downturn.
The local carbon bourse, the China Emissions Exchange, said
it sold 315,000 permits at a minimum bidding price of 40 yuan in
its last quarterly auction of the compliance year, during which
companies must buy permits to cover their carbon emissions.
Some 3 million permits were on sale, a large share of the 7
million supplied during this compliance year, which is due to
end next Saturday.
Only two local companies participated in the auction,
according to the exchange, with the impending deadline doing
little to raise the appetite for more than 200 companies covered
by the Guangdong market.
"It is an expected result -- the available permits trading
on the market are much cheaper," said a market player who did
not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to
media.
The closing price on the secondary market stands at just
17.7 yuan, down from a high of 71 yuan last June.
Daily trading volumes have mostly been low in Guangdong,
with the economic downturn leading to a surplus of permits.
However, trading picked up this week, with 266,000 permits
changing hands in the last three days -- 20 times last week's
volumes.
Huaneng Power International Corporation a
state-owned power supplier covered by the Guangdong carbon
market, signed a swap contract to change 10 percent of its
permits issued in Guangdong for eligible offset credits offered
by Anglo-Dutch energy company Shell in China on
Wednesday, according to the traders involved in the deal.
A total of 900,000 offset credits have been traded so far in
Guangdong.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Mark
Potter)