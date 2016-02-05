BEIJING Feb 5 The China Emissions Exchange in Guangdong has moved to allow over-the-counter trade in forward carbon contracts in a bid to encourage secondary trading and boost liquidity, which has been stifled by a lack of tools to hedge risk.

Investors with trading licenses on the bourse will be able to negotiate forward trades of local permits and offset credits, making Guangdong the first of China's seven pilot carbon exchanges to allow such contracts.

Firms are keen to book forward contracts in local permits in order to hedge against volatile prices, which have tumbled to 15 yuan ($2.28), a quarter of the level when the market first launched in 2013, due to rule changes and a surplus of credits.

China currently only allows spot carbon trades, which has largely limited carbon trading to firms making purchases for compliance purchases. Trade fell to zero this week ahead of Lunar New Year holidays.

According to new rules published on Wednesday, traders will only have to report forward trades to the exchange, with no risk deposit requirements. The exchange will not be responsible for any potential disputes.

Contracts with maturity of more than 10 days will be accepted, and the transactions will be settled by the exchange, which will disclose relevant information on a regular basis, according to the rules.

Guangdong said it would also offer custody contracts, allowing contracted brokers to hold and trade a limited amount of permits on behalf of owners.

"Even though the market is still generally in surplus, we've seen some companies with shortfalls of 500,000 permits this year," said a broker trading in Guangdong.

Guangdong also plans to set up a new futures trading exchange and will offer carbon futures as its first product, the official Futures Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

China aims to launch a national CO2 market in 2017 in order to put a price on the carbon emissions of more than 10,000 big firms and help shift towards cleaner energy sources.

($1 = 6.5690 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)