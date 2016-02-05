(Adds details on custodial trading plan)

BEIJING Feb 5 The China Emissions Exchange in Guangdong has introduced new rules to encourage secondary trading of carbon permits and boost liquidity, including over-the-counter forward trades to hedge risk and custodial trading.

Investors with trading licenses on the bourse will be able to negotiate forward trades of local permits and offset credits, making Guangdong the first of China's seven pilot carbon exchanges to allow such contracts.

Firms are keen to book forward contracts in local permits to hedge against volatile prices, which have tumbled to 15 yuan ($2.28), down about 75 percent since the market launched in 2013 due to rule changes and the overallocation of free permits.

China currently only allows spot carbon trades, which has largely limited carbon trading to firms making purchases for compliance purchases. Trade fell to zero this week ahead of Lunar New Year holidays.

China aims to launch a national CO2 market in 2017 in order to put a price on the carbon emissions of more than 10,000 big firms and help shift towards cleaner energy sources.

According to the new rules, traders in Guangdong will only have to report forward trades to the exchange, with no risk deposit requirements. The exchange will not be responsible for any potential disputes.

Guangdong said it would also offer custody contracts, allowing contracted brokers to hold and trade a limited amount of permits on behalf of emitters.

Firms that buy permits for compliance reasons have tended not to trade their permits as they lack the staff and expertise.

The exchange said it would also allow 47 major corporations to hold and trade permits on behalf of the subsidiaries.

The companies are mostly state-own corporations that own plants covered by several of China's seven regional pilot carbon trading markets, including power generator Huaneng Group and oil and gas producer China National Petroleum Corporation.

Custodial trading is already allowed in the pilot markets of Shenzhen, Hubei and Shanghai.

The Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange has already booked four such custodial contracts, an exchange official said, while two other deals had also been negotiated privately.

Peng Feng, director of Climate Bridge, a Shanghai trading firm that teamed with Waigaoqiao Power Plant, said the firm had made "modest profits" by trading borrowed permits.

Guangdong also plans to set up a new futures trading exchange and will offer carbon futures as its first product, the official Futures Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

($1 = 6.5690 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)