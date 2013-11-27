BEIJING Nov 27 Guangdong, China's most populous
province with more than 100 million people, is to launch a
carbon permits market next month that will be the world's second
biggest after the European Union, dwarfing those in Australia
and California.
China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has
pledged to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP
by up to 45 percent by 2020. Shanghai launched a carbon market
on Tuesday and Beijing follows on Thursday.
The scheme in heavily industrialised Guangdong will cap
carbon dioxide emissions from 202 companies at 350 million
tonnes for 2013, according to a statement on the website of the
provincial Development and Reform Commission.
Most permits, including 97 percent of what emitters get,
will be handed out free on Dec. 10, but the local government
will also auction 29 million permits for this year from
mid-December, it said, without giving a specific date.
The Guangzhou-based China Emissions Exchange will then
launch a secondary market for permits by the end of December.
