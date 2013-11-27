* Only the European Union market is bigger
* Guangdong secondary market due by end of December
* One of seven pilot markets as China strives to cut
emissions
By Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev
BEIJING, Nov 27 Guangdong, China's most populous
province with more than 100 million people, is to launch a
carbon permits market next month that will be the world's second
biggest after the European Union.
China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has
pledged to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP
by up to 45 percent by 2020. Shanghai launched a carbon market
on Tuesday and Beijing follows on Thursday.
The scheme in heavily industrialised Guangdong will cap
carbon dioxide emissions from 202 companies at 350 million
tonnes for 2013, according to a statement on the website of the
provincial Development and Reform Commission.
Most permits, including 97 percent of what emitters get,
will be handed out free on Dec. 10, but the local government
will also auction 29 million permits for this year from
mid-December, it said, without giving a specific date.
The Guangzhou-based China Emissions Exchange will then
launch a secondary market for permits by the end of December.
Among the firms covered by the scheme, which will dwarf the
markets in Australia and California, are state-owned power
companies Datang, Huaneng and Shenhua, along with manufacturers
and petrochemical firms.
Opening bids for the auctioned permits should be made at 60
yuan ($9.85), the government said, but the Guangdong emissions
trading scheme does not have a formal floor price.
Carbon permits on the Shenzhen market, China's first, ended
at 72.76 yuan on Tuesday while those in Shanghai made their
debut the same day at 27 yuan.
Beijing's market will be around a quarter the size of the
Guangdong scheme in terms of CO2 covered.
Further markets are due to open in Hubei province and the
cities of Chongqing and Tianjin in 2014.
The permits auctioned in Guangdong will include 10.5 million
for the quotas of the 202 emitters. The rest are from a reserve
of 38 million permits set aside to cover new entrants and
various "adjustments", the local government document said,
without offering further detail.
Guangdong will keep the level of auctioned permits at 3
percent of quotas next year but from 2015 some 10 percent will
be sold.
In total, the seven pilot markets in China will regulate
around 700-800 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually,
roughly equal to the annual emissions of Germany, and will cover
areas accounting for nearly a third of China's gross domestic
product.
The regional markets are meant to generate valuable
experience as central government is planning a national trading
scheme later in the decade.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev; Editing by Alan
Raybould)