BEIJING, Sept 25 The southern Chinese province of Guangdong will add six new sectors to its pilot carbon market, a move likely next year that will triple the number of firms it covers and help pave the way for a national CO2 trading scheme set to start in 2017.

The notice by the Guangdong municipal government was issued as President Xi Jinping was about to announce during his visit to the United States that China's nationwide emissions trading scheme (ETS) would be formally launched in 2017.

Guangdong's statement late on Thursday said it aimed to bring another 431 companies from six sectors into its CO2 market, which is China's biggest. A detailed timeline for the expansion has not yet been decided, it said.

The Guangdong scheme, which currently covers thermal power, steelmaking, petrochemicals and cement, would be extended to big emitters in ceramics, textiles, non-ferrous metals, chemicals, papermaking and aviation, if the rules go into effect.

The Guangdong exchange is one of seven pilot carbon markets designed to serve as trial runs for the nationwide ETS.

China's biggest challenge in carbon trading in the coming year will be to integrate the independent pilot schemes, each of which has separate rules, into the nationwide system.

An official with the emissions exchange in Guangdong admitted there were concerns that the extension of coverage into new sectors would have to be cancelled if it did not match the requirements of the national ETS.

A senior official involved in designing the national market disclosed that it would initially include six to eight industrial sectors, including power generation, metallurgical, nonferrous metal, building materials, chemicals, aviation, paper and auto making.

"Given the difficulties we have seen in calculating inventory, MRV (measuring, reporting and verification) and compliance, it is likely that the national market will start with heavy industries above a certain threshold in size, which will give the market more credibility and reliability from the beginning," said Wang Tao, energy and climate expert with the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing.

With the pilot trading phase set to expire next June, local authorities are also expected to extend initiatives for at least another six months until the nationwide system is ready. The pilot market in Shanghai is also considering extending its existing coverage into 10 new sectors before the national market goes into operation.

It is estimated that the national market would regulate 3-4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide a year by 2020, less than half of China's total.

"The market is not a silver bullet, and a support system needs to be put in place to have the best impact," said Wang. "But it is a welcome step forward nevertheless." (Reporting by Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)