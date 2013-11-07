LONDON/BEIJING Nov 7 Carbon emission permits in
China's fledgling CO2 markets will trade below $5 a tonne in
initial years, lower than the crisis-hit European market, a
survey found on Thursday.
Consultancy Climate Bridge's survey found companies expected
trade to be hampered by a lack of regulation.
The world's biggest-emitting nation, China is launching pilot
markets in its regions as a first step to building a national
emissions trading scheme to rein in its output of heat-trapping
gases blamed for causing climate change.
But many of the rules and regulations of the markets have
yet to be announced, and participants have little experience in
monitoring, reporting and verifying emissions, the respondents
said.
Climate Bridge surveyed 83 representatives from big-emitting
companies, consultancies and academics on the development of
carbon trading .
"The main barriers (to building a mature market) come from
the disorder of the policy, rather than from the operation of
the market," the report said.
The Australia-based consultancy said carbon markets in China
could develop quicker if regional governments announced clear
rules for trading.
Eighty percent of respondents said trading of permits would
be limited until 2015, while 75 percent said the price of
Chinese emission permits would be 30 RMB ($4.92) or lower in
early trades.
Of China's seven planned regional pilot schemes, only
Shenzhen has its market up and running, with Beijing, Guangdong
and Shanghai scheduled to launch before the end of the year.
The survey respondents were optimistic about the longer-term
development, with two-thirds saying they believed a national ETS
would be launched between 2015 and 2020.
The majority said creating an all-China emissions market
would give the government more clout in international climate
change negotiations.
