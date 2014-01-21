* Crucial for pilot trading schemes to release timely data
-experts
* China's moves to develop schemes comes after EU market hit
by scandals
* Beijing and Tianjin yet to disclose emission permits, caps
By Stian Reklev
BEIJING, Jan 21 China's moves to establish the
world's second-biggest emissions trading market risk being
undermined by a lack of transparency, including a failure to
release data on permits issued and even whether emissions will
go up or down under the schemes.
Guangdong province and four Chinese cities have launched
carbon markets, with two more pilots due to be launched over the
next few months, as the world's top emitter of greenhouse gases
seeks to limit its impact on climate change.
Successfully operating the pilot schemes is seen as vital
for the foundations of a national scheme for China, particularly
after the missteps Europe has faced developing the world's
biggest emissions market.
"It is crucial for any emissions trading scheme to publish
reliable and timely information about how many permits are
issued and will be issued in future years, and how this compares
to previous emissions levels," said Frank Jotzo, a professor at
the Australian National University's Climate Change Institute.
"Otherwise markets are in the dark about the likely
stringency of the scheme, and pricing is a guessing game," he
said.
The pilot schemes regulate around 700 million tonnes of
carbon dioxide per year, more than South Korea's annual total
emissions.
Under the schemes, hundreds of power generators and
manufacturers must buy permits in the market if they emit
climate-changing gases above a certain allocated quota.
In Beijing and Tianjin, both located in China's heavily
polluted north, governments have not revealed how many emission
permits have been handed out to scheme participants and how caps
were calculated, and did not respond to questions.
Other market regulators have released approximate overall
numbers for the permits issued, although it remains unclear how
those compare to historical emissions.
Beijing-based NGO Greenovation Hub has said over-reliance on
unchecked emissions data from companies raised the risk of too
many permits being handed out, and urged scheme operators to
make the information public.
VOLATILITY
When the European Union launched its emissions market in
2005, allocation was based on companies' own estimates of their
historical emission levels. When it became clear that those were
vastly exaggerated, prices plummeted from 30 euros to just a few
cents.
Shenzhen, the first of the Chinese markets to launch last
June, has already seen high volatility. Permits opened at 28
yuan ($4.63) then quickly moved up to 130 yuan, before falling
back to current levels of around 70 yuan.
But the Shenzhen price moved on tiny volumes - the highest
trade was for only three permits - as that market has mostly
been driven by small, private investors.
This is partly because many compliance firms prefer to sit
back and wait for greater clarity, but also due to the way
trading rules have been designed.
All trades in the Chinese pilot markets must be reported to
and settled via government-appointed carbon exchanges, one in
each region.
But in all the regions trades of a certain size, ranging
from 10,000 permits in Beijing and Shenzhen to 200,000 in
Tianjin, can be agreed bilaterally between counterparties, and
prices or volumes will in most cases not be publicly reported.
This could mean the emergence of parallel markets - a
low-volume market for small companies and individuals with
publicly available prices and volumes, and an opaque market with
little public information for bigger emitters and institutional
investors.
Such a trend is common in commodity markets, but maintaining
confidence in the integrity of the systems is particularly
crucial in emissions markets, as illustrated in Europe, where
scandals involving various frauds sparked public outrage and
made many question the scheme's existence.
Rob Elsworth, an analyst with London-based environmental
think-tank Sandbag, advised Chinese officials to be transparent.
"The point we stress is that without making the data
transparent it will be difficult for anyone other than those who
have access to evaluate how the pilots are functioning."
(Additional reporting by Kathy Chen; Editing by Ed Davies)