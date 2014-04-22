* Longyuan Group signs no carbon fund contracts in 2013
* 2013 carbon revenue for top 3 sellers reached just $20 mln
* Sixty new projects looking for domestic carbon revenue
By Stian Reklev and Kathy Chen
BEIJING, April 23 Revenues for China's biggest
sellers of U.N.-issued carbon credits shrunk last year to a
tenth of 2012 values, choking off billions of dollars flowing to
clean energy projects in the world's top carbon-emitter.
China will now have less money to put into a stepped-up
campaign to cut greenhouse gas emissions, clean its air and
raise the share of fossil-free energy in its total mix to 15
percent by the end of the decade, from a current 8 percent.
The U.N.'s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) is part of the
1997 Kyoto Protocol, an international effort to limit global
climate change. The CDM allows projects in developing countries
that can prove they reduce greenhouse gas emissions to earn
credits, known as Certified Emissions Reductions (CERs).
The projects then sell the CERs to governments and companies
in rich nations to help them meet emissions targets. Many of the
projects also help fight local air pollution, such as when wind,
hydro or other renewable energy replaces coal-fired power.
Since 2006, Chinese companies have been issued 873 million
carbon credits, nearly two-thirds of the total. These have been
sold in Europe and Japan to bring in at least $8 billion in
profits that can be reinvested in new projects.
"The CDM has played an extremely significant role in the
development of China's renewable energy and energy efficiency
targets by helping kick-start the deployment of ... projects
across China," said Jeff Swartz, policy director at investor
group the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).
The carbon offsets generated in China had offered lucrative
low-cost compliance options for emitters when European Union
allowances traded at above $25. But after the financial crisis a
slowdown in EU industry caused emission levels to drop, creating
a huge oversupply of tradable carbon permits.
As the EU allowances fell below $5 each, historical
fixed-price contracts for Chinese credits in the $10-$20 range
brought huge losses to European carbon buyers. CERs are now
valued at just 23 cents versus contract values tens of times
higher.
That price difference has led many European buyers to delay
issuing carbon credits or to try to renegotiate contracts, and
Chinese project owners are threatening lawsuits.
The exact number of Chinese projects on hold is unknown.
Legal experts estimate it to be in the hundreds, with one lawyer
saying 95 percent of the CDM contracts have been breached.
At the beginning of 2013, the European Union, host of the
biggest carbon market, also banned new projects in China and
elsewhere from supplying offsets.
China Longyuan Power Group Corp, Huaneng
Renewables Corp and China Datang Corp Renewable Power
- the top three listed carbon sellers in China - saw
their carbon revenue drop to around $20 million last year,
according to earnings reports released over the past four weeks,
from over $150 million in 2012 and nearly $300 million in 2011.
"No fixed-price sales contracts were signed by the Group in
2013 and all the fixed-price contracts from previous years
expired at the end of 2012," Longyuan said in its annual report,
also noting a 93 percent drop in carbon revenue for 2013.
DOMESTIC FUNDING
Many Chinese project developers now hope that the country's
emerging domestic emissions market can generate new funds.
China has become over the past few years the biggest
investor in renewable energy, although growth relies primarily
on government policy on tariffs and the grid's capacity to
connect projects.
Carbon revenue from Europe had been a valuable additional
source of funding, and without it some independent projects may
not go ahead, although state-owned enterprises will likely be
able to find funds elsewhere.
Official data shows that nearly 60 new projects are already
seeking domestic carbon revenue. It remains uncertain if former
CDM projects that are on hold because of contract disputes will
be able to supply offsets domestically.
China has launched pilot carbon markets in seven cities and
provinces, and plans to launch a national scheme later in the
decade. A national Chinese emissions market spanning electricity
generation and manufacturing would dwarf the EU Emissions
Trading System in terms of tonnes of carbon covered.
But demand would depend on the government's willingness to
impose strict emission caps on its biggest polluters, and
whether other buyers emerge needing carbon offsets.
"The prospects of the Chinese domestic market depend on
pricing and demand in new markets, including other Asian
countries such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan," said Jeff
Huang, China director of the Intercontinental Exchange.
