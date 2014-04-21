BEIJING, April 21 Expectations for a surge in
carbon permit prices in China's newest emissions market of Hubei
have sent speculative traders scrambling to make a profit,
driving up trading volumes far in excess of the country's other
markets.
Just two weeks after its launch, the emissions market in the
central province of Hubei has attracted far more investors than
any of its rival emissions schemes.
That highlights the chance it could emerge as the most
liquid carbon market in the world's biggest-emitting nation,
aided by low pricing of permits and an absence of capital
thresholds for participants.
In the first 12 trading days after the Hubei carbon market
opened on April 2, 1.6 million permits changed hands, compared
to a total of just 66,000 permits sold on China's five other
pilot carbon markets in the same period.
China has set up the pilot markets to build experience in
emissions trading before it launches a national market later in
the decade, as its key policy step to reduce emissions of
climate-changing greenhouse gases.
Traders said they had kept in mind developments last year in
Shenzhen, where prices rose to 130 yuan ($20.90) from 30 yuan
within four months of the market's launch in June.
"The price spike in Shenzhen has attracted investors to
pursue profits in Hubei," said Liu Xiang, a broker with
Shenzhen Green Carbon Investment Company, which operates in both
the Shenzhen and Hubei markets.
Opening price levels in the carbon markets have been
directed by local governments. Traders have seen significant
upside potential in markets where starting prices were set low.
But trading has been less enthusiastic in regions such as
the southern province of Guangdong and the capital, Beijing,
where prices started at 60 yuan and 50 yuan respectively.
In Hubei, the government set a minimum price of 20 yuan for
emission permits, the lowest in China and a mere third of levels
in Guangdong.
The low starting point drove expectations of a steep climb
in prices. So far spot permits have risen by a quarter, to 25
yuan.
Hubei's current market price does not necessarily reflect
the cost for companies to comply with the scheme, said Peng
Feng, an official with traders Climate Bridge.
This is because it is as yet unclear by how much companies
would need to reduce emissions, while daily price movements are
driven by speculative traders, rather than compliance buyers
seriously hedging positions.
The bull run in Shenzhen last year was also investor-driven,
but on tiny volumes, often fewer than 10 a day, compared to an
average daily volume so far in Hubei of more than 100,000.
Many speculators are attracted to Hubei because it sets no
capital threshold to bar potential traders, Li Chen, technical
director with trading house Treasure Carbon, told Reuters.
In comparison, the carbon market in the northern city of
Tianjin demands that private individuals show financial assets
of at least 300,000 yuan before they can trade.
Li said most of the almost 140 companies with compliance
requirements under the Hubei trading scheme had taken a
wait-and-see approach so far, though some of them had bought
small parcels of fewer than 100 permits each.
Just half of the companies had opened permit accounts, said
an official at the China Hubei Emissions Exchange, who asked not
to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to media.
Some traders said fresh supply from a series of planned
government auctions could hold down prices, although the full
demand-supply balance of the market is likely to stay unclear
until all participants report emissions next year.
($1=6.2190 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)