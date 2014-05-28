BEIJING May 28 Shenzhen in southern China will
auction 200,000 carbon permits to help the city's big emitters
meet their targets under an emissions trading scheme.
But speculators who had bought permits in the market in hope
of selling them to emitters at a profit, said the minimum
auction price was too low and could scupper their resale plans.
China, the world's biggest emitter of climate-changing
greenhouse gases, has launched six regional carbon markets as a
low-cost approach to slowing the rapid growth in emissions.
The Shenzhen auction, the first such sale in the city, will
come on June 6, with permits sold at a minimum price of 35.43
yuan ($5.67), according to a statement by the China Emissions
Exchange, which runs the market.
"The auctioned permits can only be used for compliance, they
cannot be traded in the market," it said.
The fresh supply, taken from a reserve set aside by the city
government last year, will help companies meet their carbon
reduction targets under the scheme.
But speculators complained the minimum price was unfair as
it was half the average price of permits since the market
launched in June last year.
"This is toxic for individual investors. There is no
fairness, justice or transparency," said a trader, who declined
to be named.
The Shenzhen government was not immediately available for
comment.
The note from the China Emissions Exchange said the 200,000
permits would not be enough to cover the total shortfall at
companies.
Individual emitters will not be allowed to buy more than 15
percent of their shortfall in the auction, meaning they would
still need to buy more in the secondary market, which traded at
74.99 yuan on Tuesday.
Shenzhen, the smallest of China's six pilot markets, issued
around 33 million carbon permits for 2013. Some 10 percent were
set aside in government reserves, with the rest handed out to
emitters for free.
Around 3 million of the permits have since been cancelled as
the government adjusted allocation levels based on reported
production data after the year ended.
The June auction will be limited to the nearly 200 companies
that had their allocation levels adjusted.
The 635 companies covered by the scheme have until June 30
to hand over permits to the government to cover for their 2013
emissions.
Most of China's six carbon markets remain illiquid as many
companies with a permit surplus are reluctant to sell as they
are concerned they may need them later.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev; Editing by Joseph
Radford)