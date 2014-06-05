BEIJING, June 5 China has agreed to let 14
projects that can generate around 6 million offset credits per
year sell them into the country's six carbon markets, offering a
low-cost option for 2,000 power generators and manufacturers to
comply with CO2 regulations.
The new batch of approvals adds to only two previously
approved projects, sparking optimism in the market that a steady
supply of offsets - usually cheaper than regular carbon permits
- might soon emerge.
Under the regional CO2 markets, China's primary policy to
halt the rapid growth of climate-changing greenhouse gas
emissions, companies must hand over permits to the government
each year to cover for their emissions, or face a fine.
Emitters can use offsets, known as Chinese Certified
Emissions Reductions (CCERs), from projects that cut carbon
emissions to meet 5-10 percent of their targets. That means
companies could buy up to about 110 million offsets each year if
they were available.
But the new approvals have not come in time to make credits
available for companies to use in meeting their 2013 targets,
which they must do over the next month or so in five of the
markets.
"We are waiting for the verification reports from the first
two projects, the schedule is tight," said an official with the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
government body operating the offset scheme and which announced
the latest approvals on its website.
The NDRC scrutinises projects' credibility by requiring
monitoring and verification cross-checks by three independent
auditors.
The new projects are mostly wind farms and hydropower
plants. They are all registered under the UN's Clean Development
Mechanism (CDM), but the domestic credits they will generate are
for emission cuts done before they joined the UN market.
Thousands of Chinese projects have been registered under the
CDM, but as the international offset price has dropped to near
zero amid low demand, many of them are considering switching to
China's emerging domestic market instead.
But at the moment there is no procedure for projects to
leave the CDM, and no mechanism yet in place to ensure that
projects are not given offsets for their emission cuts both
internationally and domestically.
"The (UN's) clarification of the double-counting protocol is
ambiguous, we need time to discuss the procedures for CDM
projects," the NDRC official told Reuters.
A total of 187 projects are queuing for approval in China's
market according to an official database, most of them CDM
projects.
