BEIJING Nov 28 Chinese commercial banks are
moving into the country's fledgling carbon markets, competing to
deliver new financial products in order to help industrial
clients hedge carbon trading risks and finance new investment in
cutting carbon emissions.
China's Industrial Bank Co. Ltd announced the
launch of a yield enhancement product in Shenzhen on Thursday,
the first of its kind in China to link interest rates to
revenues generated from trading carbon.
The bank has received a 10 million yuan ($1.63 million)
deposit from the Shenzhen Huike Electronics Co. Ltd, which
participates in the Shenzhen emissions exchange.
The deposit will generate guaranteed interest payments of
1.9 percent and could earn further yields of up to 2.2 percent,
depending on the firm's carbon trading revenues, China Business
News reported.
The bank will also hand over at least 1,000 Shenzhen permits
to the firm once the deposit matures, according to a press
release from the local emissions exchange.
"The product will help market participants to obtain stable
incomes and improve carbon asset portfolio management,
maximising profits for companies," said Liang Pingrui, general
manager of the environment finance department at the Industrial
Bank, at a press conference in Shenzhen.
In September, Industrial Bank loaned 40 million yuan to a
firm trading on the Hubei Emissions Exchange, another of China's
pilot carbon markets, using CO2 permits as collateral.
Two others - China Everbright Bank and China
Construction Bank - have since made similar loans
involving 400 million yuan.
In addition, China Minsheng Bank has also signed
a contract with a local subsidiary of the Huadian Group, a state
power firm, to issue a 2 billion yuan carbon bond on the Chinese
inter-bank market.
The bond will use the company's Hubei carbon permits as the
underlying asset, said Wang Hai, vice general manager of the
Hubei exchange during a telephone interview with Reuters.
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and the
state-owned developer China General Nuclear (CGN) offered
China's first carbon bond in May, linking a floating interest
rate to CGN's revenues from selling offset credits (CCERs) in
Shenzhen.
China has launched seven pilot regional carbon trading
platforms in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, Hubei,
Shenzhen and Guangdong, and aims to launch a nationwide market
in 2016. They traded nearly 14 million permits by October, 1
percent of the total issued during 2013.
China only allows spot trading in carbon, and few banks have
become involved, with the authorities restricting permits
allocated to financial institutions amid worries about
speculation.
($1 = 6.1455 Chinese yuan)
