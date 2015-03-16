BEIJING, March 16 The Chinese provinces of Gansu
and Anhui are among several regions now working to set up carbon
exchanges, but it remains unclear how the new CO2 trading
platforms will be integrated into a nationwide scheme set to
start next year.
China's seven existing pilot carbon schemes force around
2,000 firms to buy permits to cover their emissions. Premier Li
Keqiang vowed last week to "expand the trials for trading carbon
emissions rights" to combat climate change.
But the growing number of mostly autonomous exchanges, each
of which has its own separate trading rules, could cause more
headaches for regulators designing the national market.
Two cities in northwest China's Gansu, home of some of the
country's biggest wind farms, have now been given the go-ahead
by the provincial government to launch a pilot carbon exchange
this year, official local news portal gscn.com.cn reported on
Monday.
Local authorities plan to extend pilot markets in the cities
of Jinchang and Jiuquan into a province-wide scheme, although
formal launch dates have not been set.
As well as Gansu, Anhui province, Hangzhou in Zhejiang
province, and Qingdao in Shandong are planning their own
initiatives.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which
is designing the national CO2 scheme, is in favour of a unified
market that imposes caps on major industries like power
generation, but regulators are discussing how the existing pilot
markets will fit in.
One possibility is to obligate all the provinces under a
national cap but leave options open for the jurisdictions to be
included gradually into the national system, but the alternative
is to widen coverage by launching more regional pilot schemes,
which can finally be linked together once the nationwide market
becomes fully functional in 2020.
While the final decision is pending approval from cabinet,
the existing markets are determined to go their own way and
widen coverage into more sectors.
One difficulty is the different thresholds at which firms
are forced to participate in the schemes.
Shenzhen's pilot market is about to be widened into the
transportation sector, the fist time traffic emissions have been
covered in China, and it could bring around 400 new companies
into the scheme, Ge Xingan, vice director of Shenzhen's China
Emissions Exchange, told Reuters.
But Shenzhen, China's smallest market, sets a threshold of
just 3,000 tonnes of CO2 a year, less than one third of the
levels set elsewhere, and in the new nationwide scheme, the
coverage threshold could be as high as 26,000 tonnes, according
to Jiang Zhaoli, an NDRC official.
