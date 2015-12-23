BEIJING Dec 23 China issued national standards
for industrial firms to report their greenhouse gas emissions as
part of the country's plan to launch a national carbon market
in 2017.
The new standards, issued by the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) on Wednesday, will enable the China to
create a statistical system for greenhouse gas emissions and
support the establishment of a national carbon trading scheme.
China has pledged to bring its CO2 emissions to a peak by
around 2030, although it has not set a cap. It aims to cut its
carbon intensity, or carbon emission for generating each unit of
economic output, by 60-65 percent by 2030 from the 2005 level.
The reporting rules cover 10 industries including power
generation, grids, magnesium and aluminium smelting, steel and
iron, civil aviation, glass, cement, ceramic, chemicals
productions, the state economic planner said in a statement.
Under the trading scheme, companies will have to commit to
emission targets by buying permits from other market
participants, or limiting output, investing in new technology or
taking other steps to reduce emissions.
Since 2013 Beijing has ordered that companies that produce
more than 13,000 tonnes of CO2 a year report emissions data,
helping authorities to make forecasts.
"China's capacity in measurement, reporting and verification
(MRV) is still at a developing stage," said Li Junfeng, a senior
researcher with the government think tank, the National Centre
for climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation.
The data reporting will enable the government to set
regional reduction targets and allow companies taking part in
the scheme to check their carbon permit balance.
Although the regional carbon intensity targets would vary in
accordance with economic status, NDRC market designer, Jiang
Zhaoli, said that no preferential treatment would be given to
companies in poorer areas, in a bid to prevent large emitters
moving to those regions.
