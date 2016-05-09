BEIJING May 9 The Shanghai carbon market, one
of China's pilot emissions trading schemes, will allow
participants to use surplus permits from the last three years of
trading to comply with emissions targets over 2016-2018, the
local government said on Monday.
China is preparing to launch a nationwide carbon trading
scheme next year, but regulators have not said whether permits
on the seven pilot exchanges would remain valid afterwards, and
the ruling by Shanghai could bring some clarity to the market.
The policy statement issued by the Shanghai municipal
government on Monday also suggested local markets would continue
to operate until at least 2018, allaying market concerns that
they would be superseded by the nationwide scheme.
"It is good to have the legal backing to bind currently
participating companies (to meet local emissions targets)
regardless of progress in national market building," said an
official with the local bourse, the Shanghai Environment and
Energy Exchange.
Shanghai will allow more than 300 local emitters covered by
the city's carbon scheme to convert surplus permits into
"Shanghai Emission Allowances" (SHEA) once the first phase of
trading, covering 2013-2015, ends on June 30, 2016, the city
government's statement said.
Emitters will be allowed to carry over one third of their
surplus per year during the 2016-2018 period, the statement
said, while financial institutions can convert any permits they
have bought through in-exchange trading in one go.
The Shanghai municipal government handed out three years of
permits free of charge to participating companies in 2013, with
the total estimated at 160 million per year.
China's top regulator has supported the idea of reducing the
nationwide permit surplus by cutting the number of local permits
allowed on the national market, but the trade on all seven
regional markets has plummeted this year, with investors
awaiting more detailed transition plans.
Shanghai announced earlier this year that it would add
another hundred emitters to its market, a move seen as
countering the expectation that 30-40 of the biggest
participants will jump straight into the national exchange with
it is launched.
"Companies not liable to trade on the national market will
still commit to local obligations after the national market
starts operating in 2017," the exchange official said.
Shanghai permits, valid only on the local exchange, have
dropped to a record low of around 5 yuan ($0.77) since April.
The national carbon market is expected to cover companies in
eight industries that emit more than 260,000 tonnes of carbon
dioxide a year.
($1 = 6.5060 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Tom
Hogue)