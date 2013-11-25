* Carbon trading schemes to start in Shanghai, Beijing
* Facilities owned by state-owned giants in schemes
* Nationwide plan to be chosen from competing schemes
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Nov 25 China will launch two new pilot
carbon trading schemes this week in Beijing and Shanghai as it
strives to cut soaring rates of greenhouse gas, reduce choking
smog and determine the best system for a nationwide roll-out.
China, the world's biggest source of climate-changing carbon
emissions, is under domestic pressure from its population to
counter air pollution and has pledged to cut the 2005 rate of
CO2 emissions per unit of GDP growth by 40-45 percent by 2020.
As U.N.-led climate talks stumbled in Warsaw last week, the
country's chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua was keen to push the
country's CO2 cutting credentials, challenging developed nations
to match the efforts being made by China to tackle global
warming.
The new platforms, which will force industrial firms to buy
credits to cover any CO2 they emit above allocated quotas, also
underscore Beijing's commitment to "market mechanisms" to slow
emissions growth, in line with an ambitious raft of reforms
outlined earlier this month.
"It is definitely a move in the right direction, but there
are concerns about activity -- these are pilot schemes and are
used as a learning experience, and local governments might not
be particularly concerned by volumes," said Shawn He, a climate
lawyer with the Hualian legal practice in Beijing.
Trading is likely to start slowly as the government treads
cautiously and tries to learn lessons from Europe, where an
excess of credits has left carbon prices in the doldrums.
Hualian's He said there were concerns how effective the
pilot schemes would be, as no binding carbon caps would be
imposed on enterprises and there were no legal means of forcing
them to participate.
POLICY REFORM SLATE
China's government hopes climate targets will help meet
other policy goals on pollution, sustainable development and
industrial restructuring.
The pilot markets would not only allow China to reduce CO2
but would also help "upgrade industries", Xie said in Warsaw
last week.
Officials have suggested carbon credits could provide a
financial incentive to close down inefficient steel or cement
plants. Closures would free up the carbon credits to sell on the
market.
The schemes are expected to draw in some of the country's
largest companies, including leading steelmaker Baoshan Iron and
Steel in Shanghai. The Beijing exchange will include
oil giant Sinopec's Yanshan refinery, coal miner Shenhua Group
and giant utilities like Huaneng.
While the fines for noncompliance are minimal, Hualian's He
acknowledged the state-owned companies are expected to
participate fully given political pressure to take part and the
close relationship with local governments.
In the first phase, credits will be distributed to member
firms free of charge, meaning participants will face additional
costs only if they exceed their quotas and have to buy.
The Beijing platform is expected to force bigger polluters
to buy more credits in coming years.
China is set to launch seven pilot carbon trading schemes in
total, with one already in operation in the southeast city of
Shenzhen. Another platform will be established for the province
of Guangdong before the end of the year, and another three are
due to go into operation in Hubei province and the cities of
Tianjin and Chongqing next year.
Officials have said China's policy on emissions markets has
been to "let a hundred flowers bloom" and see which one works
best before a nationwide scheme is established.
Each regional-level platform has ambitions to dominate
nationwide trade, with the Shenzhen platform already branding
itself as the China emissions exchange and hoping its early
start will give it an advantage.
"We don't know how all the schemes will develop but if I
have to choose one I would look to Shanghai -- it is the most
commercially friendly and active city in the country and is
where market mechanisms will work the best," said He.
(Additional reporting by Kathy Chen; Editing by Richard Pullin)