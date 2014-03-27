(Adds information about permit allocation throughout)
By Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev
BEIJING, March 27 China's Hubei province has
issued 324 million carbon permits for 2014, the first year of
its emissions trading scheme, including 292.2 million it will
give to companies for free, according to a government document
seen by Reuters.
The market, which will formally become operational on April
2, will cap carbon dioxide emissions from nearly 140 companies,
including Wuhan Iron and Steel, China's
third-biggest metals producer, and Hubei Energy Group
, the province's biggest power supplier.
China aims to use carbon markets as the centrepiece in its
efforts to help stave off global warming by cutting greenhouse
gas emissions per unit of GDP to about 40 to 45 percent below
2005 levels by 2020.
The Hubei scheme will be the sixth of seven planned regional
markets to open in China, the world's top emitter of greenhouse
gases.
The Hubei allocation plan, written by the province's
planning agency, the Development and Reform Commission, shows
that 12 sectors of the economy will be brought into the scheme,
dominated by power and heat generators and producers of cement,
iron and steel.
In 2014, in addition to the 292.2 million free permits, the
government will auction 7.8 million permits and keep 26 million
in an adjustment reserve.
Unlike most other carbon markets such as the EU Emissions
Trading System, the Hubei plan allows the government to make
adjustments in allocation in hindsight, based on reported
emission levels.
Companies that emit more than 120 percent of the level
covered by the free permits can seek extra permits, while those
that emit less than 80 percent of their allocation may have
permits withdrawn.
The Hubei DRC plan said the total amount of permits that
will be issued in 2015 will hinge largely on emission levels in
2014.
The scheme seeks to avoid situations in other markets, in
which emitters have initially received excessive free
allocations due to a lack of precise historical emissions data,
and then the permit glut has been allowed to increase annually
because caps had been set for several years in advance.
The China Hubei Emissions Exchange said on Thursday it would
hold the first carbon permit auction on March 31, selling 2
million permits at a minimum price of 20 yuan ($3.22) each.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jane Baird)