(Adds information about permit allocation throughout)

By Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev

BEIJING, March 27 China's Hubei province has issued 324 million carbon permits for 2014, the first year of its emissions trading scheme, including 292.2 million it will give to companies for free, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

The market, which will formally become operational on April 2, will cap carbon dioxide emissions from nearly 140 companies, including Wuhan Iron and Steel, China's third-biggest metals producer, and Hubei Energy Group , the province's biggest power supplier.

China aims to use carbon markets as the centrepiece in its efforts to help stave off global warming by cutting greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP to about 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.

The Hubei scheme will be the sixth of seven planned regional markets to open in China, the world's top emitter of greenhouse gases.

The Hubei allocation plan, written by the province's planning agency, the Development and Reform Commission, shows that 12 sectors of the economy will be brought into the scheme, dominated by power and heat generators and producers of cement, iron and steel.

In 2014, in addition to the 292.2 million free permits, the government will auction 7.8 million permits and keep 26 million in an adjustment reserve.

Unlike most other carbon markets such as the EU Emissions Trading System, the Hubei plan allows the government to make adjustments in allocation in hindsight, based on reported emission levels.

Companies that emit more than 120 percent of the level covered by the free permits can seek extra permits, while those that emit less than 80 percent of their allocation may have permits withdrawn.

The Hubei DRC plan said the total amount of permits that will be issued in 2015 will hinge largely on emission levels in 2014.

The scheme seeks to avoid situations in other markets, in which emitters have initially received excessive free allocations due to a lack of precise historical emissions data, and then the permit glut has been allowed to increase annually because caps had been set for several years in advance.

The China Hubei Emissions Exchange said on Thursday it would hold the first carbon permit auction on March 31, selling 2 million permits at a minimum price of 20 yuan ($3.22) each. (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jane Baird)