BEIJING Feb 9 China issued new guidelines on
Monday to help standardise the way big industrial firms measure
and report their greenhouse gas emissions, in a step towards the
launch of a national carbon market scheduled for the middle of
next year.
China has pledged to bring its CO2 emissions to a peak by
around 2030, and firms could be obliged to participate in a
nationwide carbon trading scheme by as early as 2016.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on
Monday released new technical guidelines detailing how oil and
coal producers should measure and report their emissions.
Instructions have now been published for 14 industrial
sectors, including glass, cement, aviation, petrochemicals,
electricity, and iron and steel.
Under the mandatory reporting system, companies that emitted
more than 13,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent or consumed energy
amounting to more than 5,000 tonnes of standard coal in 2010 are
obligated to report their emission data, according to an NDRC
statement.
The move will enable the Chinese government to create a
statistical system for greenhouse gas emissions and support the
establishment of a national carbon market, the NDRC said on its
website (www.ndrc.gov.cn).
Six industrial sectors are expected to be included when the
national market is first launched next year, following a
three-year pilot trading phase.
The coverage threshold for market participants will be first
set at 26,000 tonnes of CO2 a year, according to a speech
delivered last week from a senior market designer Jiang
Zhaoli.
