BEIJING, Sept 9 China's equity market in
Shanghai will launch a carbon index next month, the first of its
kind in China with the aim of identifying the greenest companies
on the exchange.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and China Securities Index
(CSI) will launch the index on Oct. 8, according to a statement
from the CSI published on its website on Wednesday. It will
track the carbon efficiency of blue-chip companies belonging to
Shanghai's SSE180 index, which are worth 15 trillion yuan
($2.35 trillion) in total.
"The less carbon intensive companies will be weighed more in
the index. It aims to direct the flow of capital from funds
managers towards green businesses," said Zhao Yonggang, an
official with CSI responsible for compiling the index.
The index will rank all the constituent stocks of the SSE180
apart from the most carbon-intensive, defined as those with a
carbon footprint that exceeds 1,000 tonnes of CO2 per million
U.S. dollars of market value.
The sampled companies still include giant energy firms like
PetroChina, the biggest listed steel firm Baoshan
Iron and Steel and the China Railway Group
.
China is planning to launch a national carbon market no
later than early 2017 in order to bring down greenhouse gases
starting by around 2030, but it is not yet mandatory for listed
companies to disclose their annual emissions rate.
The index will adopt carbon benchmarks provided by Trucost,
a British environmental consultancy, to assess the emissions of
the firms.
"Some institutes have shown interest in developing products
linked to the index," said Zhao. "The index will move along with
the market value of the 180 stocks on a daily basis, and we will
adjust carbon-related factors every half-year," said Zhao.
Turmoil on China's stock markets has wiped out 40 percent
of the value since June, but CSI said the carbon index is
already 64.77 percent higher than the benchmark level of 1000
which reflects prices on July 2013.
($1 = 6.3768 Chinese yuan)
