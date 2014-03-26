BEIJING, March 27 China has approved two wind farms to be the first clean energy projects to supply offset credits to its fledgling carbon markets, providing low-cost emission reduction options to big polluters.

The two projects, which are expected collectively to generate around 1 million offsets annually, were approved by carbon market regulator the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said an official with the body who asked not to be named.

China, the world's top greenhouse gas emitter, is launching seven regional emissions trading schemes in a bid to meet a national target of cutting emissions per unit of GDP to 40-45 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.

Hundreds of companies regulated by the markets are able to use offsets generated by carbon-cutting projects to cover for 5 to 10 percent of their emissions as a way of limiting abatement costs.

State-owned PetroChina late last year said it had signed a contract to buy 10,000 Chinese offsets, known as Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCERs), for 16 yuan ($2.58) each from one of the approved projects owned by power generator Longyuan.

The other wind project is owned by the Beijing Energy Investment Company.

The NDRC official said the projects could start generating credits within two months, in time for the 2013 compliance deadline for markets in Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tianjin.

A new batch of projects is likely to be reviewed in mid-April, he added.

DE-REGISTRATION

The approvals could eventually help ease pressure and lift prices in the international offset market, which is supplied mainly by the U.N.-run Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

Reluctance by rich western governments to use the CDM to help meet more ambitious greenhouse gas targets has led to a massive glut of offsets, pushing prices down to as low as 10 euro cents.

Chinese CDM projects must first de-register from the U.N. scheme before they can be allowed to participate in China's domestic carbon markets.

While it is an issue the CDM's executive board may examine in an upcoming meeting, there is currently no formal process for investors to withdraw their projects from the scheme.

As a result, the official said the NDRC rejected applications from five other CDM-registered projects.

"We cannot accept projects that could also sell credits to the international market because of concerns over double counting," the official said.

($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan) (Additional reporting by Michael Szabo in London; editing by Keiron Henderson)