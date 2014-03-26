By Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev
BEIJING, March 27 China has approved two wind
farms to be the first clean energy projects to supply offset
credits to its fledgling carbon markets, providing low-cost
emission reduction options to big polluters.
The two projects, which are expected collectively to
generate around 1 million offsets annually, were approved by
carbon market regulator the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), said an official with the body who asked not
to be named.
China, the world's top greenhouse gas emitter, is launching
seven regional emissions trading schemes in a bid to meet a
national target of cutting emissions per unit of GDP to 40-45
percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
Hundreds of companies regulated by the markets are able to
use offsets generated by carbon-cutting projects to cover for 5
to 10 percent of their emissions as a way of limiting abatement
costs.
State-owned PetroChina late last year said it
had signed a contract to buy 10,000 Chinese offsets, known as
Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCERs), for 16 yuan
($2.58) each from one of the approved projects owned by power
generator Longyuan.
The other wind project is owned by the Beijing Energy
Investment Company.
The NDRC official said the projects could start generating
credits within two months, in time for the 2013 compliance
deadline for markets in Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai, Shenzhen
and Tianjin.
A new batch of projects is likely to be reviewed in
mid-April, he added.
DE-REGISTRATION
The approvals could eventually help ease pressure and lift
prices in the international offset market, which is supplied
mainly by the U.N.-run Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).
Reluctance by rich western governments to use the CDM to
help meet more ambitious greenhouse gas targets has led to a
massive glut of offsets, pushing prices down to as low as 10
euro cents.
Chinese CDM projects must first de-register from the U.N.
scheme before they can be allowed to participate in China's
domestic carbon markets.
While it is an issue the CDM's executive board may examine
in an upcoming meeting, there is currently no formal process for
investors to withdraw their projects from the scheme.
As a result, the official said the NDRC rejected
applications from five other CDM-registered projects.
"We cannot accept projects that could also sell credits to
the international market because of concerns over double
counting," the official said.
($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan)
